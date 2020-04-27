UK
28/04/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales | Forecast: -45 | Previous: -3
US
28/04/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/04/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance | Forecast: -55.0B | Previous: -59.9B
28/04/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y | Forecast: 3.00% | Previous: 3.10%
28/04/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index | Forecast: -34 | Previous: 2
28/04/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence | Forecast: 90.1 | Previous: 120
EU
28/04/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 15.60% | Previous: 13.80%
JP
28/04/2020 00:00 Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 2.50% | Previous: 2.40%
28/04/2020 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.20%
