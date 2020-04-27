StockMarketWire.com - Insurer Admiral pulled its special dividend, but stopped short of pulling its final dividend and said it had 'significant' liquidity and a 'strong' solvency position.
After careful consideration, the board recommended an unchanged normal dividend of 56.3p per ordinary share but suspended the recommendation to pay a special dividend of 20.7p per ordinary share.
The company said it would review the position in relation to the special dividend alongside the company’s half year results.
'It currently intends to pay this part of the final dividend later in the year unless there is a significant deterioration in the company’s financial position, trading or outlook,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: