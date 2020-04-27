StockMarketWire.com - Scotland focused house builder Springfield Properties said it had agreed to an additional £18m of funding with Bank of Scotland to provide funding flexibility during the Covid-19 crisis.
The funding increasing the total credit facility to £85m.
'Financial modelling has demonstrated to the board that this additional support gives Springfield sufficient headroom, should it be necessary, to withstand even the most unlikely event of a 12-month shutdown,' Springfield said.
The company last month said it had cancelled its interim dividend. Over 90% of its workforce had been furloughed under the UK government's job retention scheme.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: