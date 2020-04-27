StockMarketWire.com - House builder Redrow said it planned to start a phased return to construction at its building sites on 18 May.
The sites had been closed since 27 March but the company noted that the UK government had since made it clear it wanted construction sites to reopen, provided social distancing measures were in place.
'Redrow is now satisfied these conditions can be met over the next two weeks and therefore intends to commence mobilising sites week commencing 11 May with a phased return to construction on 18 May,' Redrow said.
'Mobilisation will include putting robust social distancing protocols and physical measures in place.'
Net reservations had been running at very low levels since the lockdown was imposed.
Redrow said a return to more normal trading conditions would be effected be a relaxation of the government's ongoing advice about moving home.
Lawmakers are currently recommending deferring any move unless there is no alternative.
Redrow said it had a 'strong' balance sheet and during April had generated £62m of cash from legal completions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
