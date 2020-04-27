StockMarketWire.com - Hotel group InterContinental Hotels said it had secured new financing arrangements to strengthen its liquidity position and said performance in Greater China had continued to improve.
The company amended its syndicated revolving credit facility to include a waiver of existing covenants until 31 December 2021. The amendment introduced a minimum liquidity covenant of $400m, tested at half year and full year, up to and including 30 June 2021 The company also confirmed it had issued £600m in commercial paper under the UK Government's Covid-19 lending facility.
'When we announce our first quarter 2020 trading update on 7 May, we expect to report that Q1 Global RevPAR decreased approximately 25%, including a 55% decline in March, in line with the business update we provided on 20 March,' the company said.
Trading in Greater China continued to steadily improve, with only 12 out of 470 hotels now closed. In the US, about 10% of its hotels were currently closed, and, in EMEAA, about 50% of hotels were currently closed.
'Occupancy levels in comparable open hotels are currently in the low to mid 20% range across the business,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
