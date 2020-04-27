StockMarketWire.com - Greencoat UK Wind said it had agreed to acquire the 240 megawatt South Kyle wind farm in Scotland from Sweden's Vattenfall for £320m.
The acquisition was expected to be sealed when the wind farm commences commercial operations, currently scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.
South Kyle was located 5km to the east of Dalmellington on the boundary of Dumfries & Galloway and East Ayrshire in Scotland. It would consist of 50 wind turbines.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
