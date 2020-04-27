StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals said it would donate supplies of its investigational intravenous interferon drug to patients in the World Health Organization's Solidarity trial investigating potential COVID-19 treatments.
The trial was comparing four treatment options against standard of care, to assess their relative effectiveness against COVID-19 - remdesivir; lopinavir/ritonavir; lopinavir/ritonavir with IFN beta-1a; and chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine.
Over 90 countries were involved in the trial, which aimed to 'rapidly discover whether any of the drugs slow disease progression or improve survival, using an adaptive trial design to enable the rapid worldwide comparison of multiple interventions simultaneously,' the company said.
'We are pleased that the WHO has included IFN beta-1a on its list of priority drugs to be tested against COVID-19, especially the IV form of the drug, which is what we believe critically ill patients need,' Faron Pharmaceuticals said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: