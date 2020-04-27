StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investor UK Commercial Property REIT said it had reduced its quarterly dividend by half after some if its tenants were unable to pay rent on time due to the Covid-19 crisis.
A quarterly dividend of 0.46p per share would be paid, down 50% on initial plans.
UK Commercial Property REIT said it entered the Covid-19 crisis in a strong position, with a diversified portfolio of high quality income producing UK commercial property heavily weighted towards the industrial and logistics sectors.
'However, as with all businesses the company is not immune from the impact of the pandemic,' it said.
The company said it had received 68% of advance payments due for the second quarter of the year.
'While this is marginally above the current industry average and the board has full confidence in the company's financial strength, it also places great emphasis on exercising prudence in these uncertain times,' it added.
'The board is equally cognisant of the importance of dividends to its shareholders, both large and small, who are reliant on this income, particularly in these difficult times when the Covid-19 crisis has forced many companies across the board to cancel their distributions.'
A further announcement around the timing of the dividend would be made shortly.
