StockMarketWire.com - Disease testing kit supplier Omega Diagnostics said it had CE-marked partner Mologic's first generation antibody test for Covid-19.
Omega had agreed to use its manufacturing facility in Littleport, Cambridgeshire to manufacture up to 46,000 Covid-19 tests per day.
The CE-mark followed successful independent validation of Mologic's test by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and St George's, University of London.
Ongoing validations were being performed by Public Health England, NHS Scotland and in the Republic of Ireland.
Omega said that it and Mologic would now finalise a longer-term supply agreement to commercialise the test, which would be used on patient samples sent by hospitals or GPs for laboratory testing.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
