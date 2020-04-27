StockMarketWire.com - Tool and equipment hire company Ashtead warned on profit after trading was hurt by Covid-10 lockdowns.
The company said it now expected underlying pre-tax profit for the year ending 30 April 2020 to be about £1.05bn.
Rental-only revenue for Sunbelt US in March was 2% higher than the prior year and the company said it expected April US rental-only revenue to be 15% lower than in April last year.
This was principally driven by an 19% fall in the general tool business, but the broader-based specialty businesses were expected to be about 9% higher, consistent with their performance in March.
'The reduction in the general tool business is driven by declines in volume rather than rental rates,' Ashtead said.
Since 10 April, however, the level of US fleet on rent had stabilised and showed a modest improvement following a period of consistent decline over the previous four weeks, Ashtead added. This recent trend in fleet on rent was similar in our UK and Canadian businesses.
In an effort to boost liquidity, the company also said it had accessed an additional $500m through its senior secured credit facility for one year, increasing the facility size to $4.6bn for the next twelve months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
