StockMarketWire.com - Telematics and data provider Trakm8 said it expected to miss its target of achieving an adjusted profit due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
Adjusted losses for the year through March 2020 were expected to amount to about £0.2m, compared to an adjusted loss of £1.5m on-year. Revenue was seen rising 2% to £19.6m.
'However, Covid-19 impacted the company in the last two weeks of the year, delaying hardware shipments and contract awards with our gleet customers, compounded by installation companies unable to work to install into our fleet customers,' Trackm8 said.
'In addition, a major UK food retailer was unable to complete contract negotiations on a significant optimisation opportunity due to their focus on meeting the surge in consumer demand they faced.'
Current trading was being hit, particularly in the company's fleet business, due to lockdown measures.
The company had furloughed 63 staff and was currently investigating with its bank getting potential support under a government backed funding scheme.
'With more than £2m of available cash and substantial recurring revenue base Trakm8 will manage the cash position carefully into the medium term as the duration and the severity on our markets of the effect of Covid-19 becomes clearer,' it said.
'Unsurprisingly with the current high levels of uncertainty, Trakm8 is not able to predict the outcome for the financial year ending 31st March 2021.'
'As the situation becomes clearer we will be pleased to provide guidance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
