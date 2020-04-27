StockMarketWire.com - Lok'nStore increased its dividend as the self-storage company despite reporting a fall in profit.
For the six months to 31 January 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £2.4m from £2.6m on-year, even as revenue rose 5.3% to £9.0m.
The overall adjusted operating earnings margin across all stores was 55.8% rising to 57.9% on a like for like basis, while unit occupancy increased 7.9% on a like-for-like basis.
The interim dividend was raised 9% to 4p a share.
'Our results for the first half of the financial year are robust. Despite the current deeply unsettled circumstances Lok'nStore has a resilient business model and a flexible and conservative debt structure. We expect the company to continue to thrive and grow in the medium and long term once the pandemic has passed,' Lok'nStore said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: