StockMarketWire.com - Cell engineering company Horizon Discovery reported wider losses as a ramp-up in investment offset a rise in revenue.
For the twelve months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses widen to £11.5m from £6.6m on-year and revenue rose 7.8% to £58.3m.
The loss was 'partly a result of the continued execution of our investment for growth strategy, as the group invests in its commercial, marketing and research, development and operations functions, but is particularly associated with fees associated with the U.S. listing and the impairment of our joint venture in Avvinity,' the company said.
'The group's order book is growing which underpins confidence for the first half of 2020, but given the ongoing uncertainty around the scope, duration and impact of the pandemic, Horizon is unable to predict the full year consequences of the coronavirus pandemic,' it added.
At 8:15am: [LON:HZD] Horizon Discovery Group PLC share price was +0.25p at 111.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
