StockMarketWire.com - Cloud video platform Blackbird reported narrower losses as revenue was boosted by a rise in business wins. For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.16m from £2.60m on-year as revenue rose to £1.07m on-year.
The company trebled its North American revenues to £469k from £158k.
'While 2019 was a fantastic year for demonstrating the attraction of Blackbird to large scale global customers, the true scale opportunity for our world leading software will be our OEM opportunity - the 'Blackbird inside' model,' the company said.
'In April 2020, we announced a partnership with Zixi, the award-winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform, and industry leader for live broadcast-quality video over any IP network,' it added.
At 8:50am: [LON:BIRD] share price was +0.5p at 14.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: