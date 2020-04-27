StockMarketWire.com - Vehicle tracking system supplier Quartix said it had achieved strong growth in the first quarter, though orders had slowed down significantly in April.
Growth in new installations was particularly strong in the first two months of the year, helping them rise 11% to 11,744, in the three months through March.
'Since the start of April the company has seen a large slowdown in orders in all regions, most notably in the UK, where some orders initially expected to be installed in March have been postponed indefinitely,' Quartix said.
'Several significant orders have, however, been won in March and April and there continues to be a significant level of activity with larger prospects.'
'Despite this the impact of coronavirus on our broader target market - particularly in the SME sector - is likely to result in orders for new installation in April being at least 60% lower than for the same period in 2019.'
In the company's insurance business, Quartix said it had experienced an 80% fall in installation capacity because many sub-contractors decided to stay at home.
Quartix had previously scrapped its 2019 final dividend.
'The initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's profitability has therefore been very limited, given the recurring nature of these subscriptions,' it said. 'This is likely to continue to be the case for several months.'
'Although there has been a slight increase in attrition rates and direct debit failures, coupled with some loss of revenue from the insurance sector, as noted above, these effects are currently being overcome by the reduction in costs associated with the installation of new tracking systems, which are normally expensed in the month of installation.'
'The board therefore believes that the Covid-19 pandemic is unlikely to have a material impact on profit and cashflow in the first half of 2020, although there is likely to be some reduction in revenue compared to its previous expectations.'
'Given the extreme uncertainty regarding the economic impact of the pandemic, the board is unable to provide guidance with regard to expected financial performance in the second half of 2020 or for 2021.'
