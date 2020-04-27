StockMarketWire.com - Oil company San Leon Energy said it had approved a special dividend of around £27m as it continued to stick to its capital distribution policy.
The payment, equivalent to 6p per share, would be paid on 29 May.
At 24 April, San Leon Energy said it had a cash balance of $73m (£59m), and expected to receive further income from various sources.
'This special dividend demonstrates the Company's continued commitment to its capital distribution policy, and fulfils the undertaking we made on 30 September 2019 to pay our first dividend,' chief executive Oisin Fanning said.
'We have a very strong cash position with clear visibility on our healthy future income stream.'
At 9:08am: [LON:SLE] San Leon Energy PLC share price was +3p at 23.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
