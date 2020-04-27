StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Empire Metals said it had entered into a binding agreement with Artemis Resources to acquire a 41% stake in the Munni Munni palladium project in the West Pilbara, Western Australia.
The company also had first right of refusal on acquiring a further 29% stake in the project.
The total cost of acquisition was £975K, which would be settled thorough the issue of 95m new ordinary shares at a price of 1 pence per share and a cash option payment of £25K.
The agreement advances Empire's strategy to de-risk its growth strategy by diversifying away from a single jurisdiction investment.
At 9:10am: [LON:EEE] share price was +0.3p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: