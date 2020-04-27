StockMarketWire.com - Property franchiser The Property Franchise Group confirmed that Gareth Samples would formally become its chief executive from 30 April.
Samples had been appointed CEO designate in February and had been working alongside outgoing CEO Ian Wilson on an orderly transfer of responsibilities.
At 9:13am: [LON:TPFG] Property Franchise Group Plc The share price was 0p at 162.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: