StockMarketWire.com - Wind sensor supplier Windar Photonics said it had won an order to install its technology on new DongFang wind turbines in China.
The company said that it had maintained production and its delivery schedule to customers without any delays to date.
'However, due to the high degree of uncertainty relating to Covid-19 across both Europe and also China the company has initiated a series of cost savings,' it added.
These included cutting staff salaries by 20%, on monthly salaries in excess of €2,700.
At 9:29am: [LON:WPHO] Windar Photonics Plc share price was +4p at 21.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
