StockMarketWire.com - Specialist lender PCF said new business volumes had fall significantly in March and April and that customer forbearance requests had increased due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said its 'strong' balance sheet, 'resilient' business model and diversified and well secured lending portfolio would help ameliorate the effects of the pandemic.
Its lending portfolio had grown by 45% to over £400m as at 31 March, supported by retail deposits of £340m.
'The Covid-19 disruption had a minimal effect on this trading period,' PCF said. 'However, it is anticipated there will be a material effect in respect of a revised outlook for impairment modelling,' it added.
New business originations were 26% down against target in March and were trending to be 65% down on target in April.
The broadcast, entertainment and transport sectors had seen the sharpest decline.
PCF said about 25% of its customers had made forbearance requests, which represented 32% of its portfolio by value.
'The quality, spread of risk and collateral-backed nature of the portfolio will mitigate these business impacts but it is still too early to quantify the effect on the group's performance in the second half and the medium-term effect on the business,' it added.
