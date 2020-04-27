StockMarketWire.com - Costain, the smart infrastructure solutions company, said it had been appointed one of six partners in the £4.5bn smart motorway programme alliance.
The 10-year framework for the newly created alliance, which would deliver critical capacity and safety improvements across England's strategic road network, would see the SMP Alliance safely deliver a key element of the government's second road investment strategy, the company said.
Under the alliance, Costain would apply its technology, production and installation techniques 'to deliver faster, safer and cost-effective enhancements across the road network,' it added.
At 9:42am: [LON:COST] Costain Group PLC share price was +5.35p at 84.35p
