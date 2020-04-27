StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it had received a key certification for its development and commercial laboratory operations facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The ISO 13485:2016 certification followed an independent assessment of the company's development, validation and laboratory testing processes.
At 9:47am: [LON:RENX] share price was +10p at 270p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
