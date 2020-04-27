StockMarketWire.com - Financial adviser services provider SimplyBiz said it still planned to pay its 2019 final dividend but had decided not to pay an interim dividend for 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The 2019 final dividend of 2.85p per share would be paid on 4 May.
'The board will not be recommending an interim dividend in respect of the current financial year and will keep the final dividend for the 2020 financial year under review, given the uncertain outlook,' SimplyBiz said.
The company said it was temporarily withdrawing financial guidance for the current financial year due to 'present external uncertainties' and would provide revised guidance as soon as practicable.
'The board remains confident about the group's future as the business is cash generative, is trading comfortably within bank covenants and there is no foreseeable requirement for additional external capital,' it added.
'The increased focus on helping its core intermediary customers to serve their clients remotely is expected to underpin the strong ongoing demand for the group's services.'
'Demand in the housing market is likely to remain weak on an ongoing basis and the board therefore expects that it will recover more slowly.'
'The group remains well positioned to support its clients and staff for both the short and long-term.'
At 9:53am: [LON:SBIZ] The Simplybiz Group Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was -5.5p at 160.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: