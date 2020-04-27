StockMarketWire.com - Training group Mind Gym said its profit for the financial year just gone by was expected within its previous guidance range, though it withdrew guidance for the current financial year.
Revenue for the year through March 2020 was seen rising 15% to £48.2, which was at the top end of the revised guidance published on 9 March.
Adjusted pre-tax profit was still to be finalised and expected to fall within the range of £5.8m-to-£7.3m.
Mind Gym said it had furloughed some of its employees and implemented a 20% salary cut across the rest of its workforce.
'Whilst the current environment is challenging, the Board believes it also presents opportunities,' the company said.
'Mind Gym's virtual classroom offer, which we have been delivering for a decade, provides clients with an immediate alternative during lockdown.'
'Virtual training sessions receive similarly high ratings in participant feedback to "face-to-face" sessions and we have seen a significant increase in the uptake and adoption of these since the onset of the crisis.'
