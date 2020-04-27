StockMarketWire.com - Aluminium and power producer, En+ group warned that the impact of Covid-19 would be 'more visible' in its second-quarter following a drop in aluminium demand and prices in the first quarter.
The company reported a slight increase in aluminium production and sales in the first quarter, as prices fell 4.4% on-year and demand dropped by 6.4%.
Growing global production had led to a surplus of the metal, weighing on prices, the company said.
The group's power segment electricity production increased 10.9% on-year to 21.3 TWh, with hydro power output up 15.5% to 16.4 TWh.
'With the virus spreading so rapidly throughout Europe, North America, India and Russia - leading to the deterioration of key aluminum market fundamentals in 2020, it is expected that Covid-19 will negatively affect the global aluminum market in 2020 with the expectation of a greater supply surplus and weaker consumer demand,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
