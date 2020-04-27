StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco company Imperial Brands said it had agreed to sell its premium cigar businesses to two separate buyers for €1.23bn (£1.07bn).
The company said the deal, struck at a multiple of 11.8 times 2019 operating earnings, reinforced a focus on simplifying its business.
Allied Cigar Corporation had acquired the so-called rest of the world cigar business for €1.04bn, while Gemstone Investment had acquired the US cigar business for €185m.
Proceeds from the sale would be used to cut debt, with the deals expected to be wrapped up in the third quarter of 2020.
At 1:06pm: [LON:IMB] Imperial Brands PLC share price was +47p at 1593.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
