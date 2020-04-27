StockMarketWire.com - MTI Wireless Edge said irrigation control solutions subsidiary Mottech Water Solutions had won an order worth more than $300K for a landscape project in China.
The company said it would now end April with nearly $0.5m of orders from China, with all expected to be delivered by the end of July.
'China has become Mottech's fastest growing market and we expect this to continue to be the case and in time become one of its largest markets,' chief executive Moni Borovitz said.
At 1:12pm: [LON:MWE] MTI Wireless Edge Ltd share price was +1.5p at 36.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
