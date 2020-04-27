StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention group Byotrol said it was continuing to experience 'exceptional' demand for its products due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Heightened demand was expected to continue at least into the first quarter of the company's 2021 financial year 'and likely beyond', it said.
Byotrol also said it was expecting to benefit from a 'secular shift towards the heightened importance of infection prevention, cleanliness and hygiene' in the pandemic's wake.
The company said it entered its new financial year through March with an order book exceeding £2m.
Revenue for the year through March 2020 was expected around £6.0m and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation of around £0.25m.
For the current financial year, 'significant growth' was expected in both revenue and operating earnings.
'We continue to operate at full capacity, making and selling as much product as we can as quickly as we can in these difficult times' chief executive David Traynor said.
' Our technologies are getting interest from all over the world now.'
'We are increasingly well positioned for further growth post Covid-19 and are enthused and optimistic about the opportunities ahead.'
