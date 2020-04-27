StockMarketWire.com - Digital music platform 7digital said that it no longer expected to achieve operational profitability midway through the year due to contract delays caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said certain new contracts and renewals were expected to shift from the second quarter of 2020 to the third and fourth quarters.
Operational profitability was now expected in the second half.
Cost saving measures including 'organisational restructuring' and securing a short-term rent concession were expected to reduce monthly running costs and generate in-year savings of about £750k.
Chief executive Paul Langworthy said 7digital had not lost any customers during the Covid-19 crisis and had continued to win new business.
'The industry is seeing consumers adapt to the new environment by spending more time at home using streaming entertainment, while there is also a rise in music consumed in other formats such as gaming and home fitness,' he said.
'7digital is well-positioned to benefit and grow from incumbents and new entertainment formats that would leverage music to drive loyalty in their customer base.'
'This strengthens the board's confidence that the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth when normal trading resumes.'
'The company will continue to monitor the situation closely and update the market as appropriate.'
At 1:33pm: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was +0.01p at 0.21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
