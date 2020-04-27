StockMarketWire.com - Reabold Resources and Union Jack Oil welcomed news that partner Rathlin Energy had received a positive permitting decision for planned testing work at the West Newton discovery in East Yorkshire.
Reabold held about 39% of West Newton via its 59% stake in project operator Rathlin, while Union Jack held a 16.7% interest in the licence.
The UK's Environmental Agency had allowed Rathlin to use mechanical methods for lifting wellbore fluids and for the utilisation of a smaller incineration unit during the testing of the West Newton A-2 well.
Testing operations at West Newton would recommence once government guidance pertaining to Covid-19 permits, the required personnel and equipment became available.
'We now have all key permits in place which allow the testing of the West Newton A-2 well,' Union Jack executive chairman David Bramhill said.
'We are also seeing excellent progress with regards initial works at the West Newton B site.'
