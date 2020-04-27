StockMarketWire.com - Trinidad and Suriname focused Columbus Energy Resources said that a well onshore Trinidad had discovered oil.
The company said 2,363 of gross sands with six reservoir intervals were intersected by the Saffron well, which was drilled to a 4,634 feet.
Three of the six intervals had been tested to date, with light oil recovered to surface from the Lower Cruse formation and medium quality crude from the Upper Cruse formation.
'These discoveries are transformational for Columbus creating two valuable standalone field developments,' executive chairman Leo Koot said.
Koot said he was confident of producing commercial quantities of quality oil from both the Lower Cruse and the Middle Cruse.
'In the coming months, we intend to finish our testing campaign and work with our partner to drill Saffron 2,' he added.
'Alongside this, we will continue to produce from the Middle Cruse and progress a Middle Cruse appraisal and development campaign when the timing is right given market conditions.'
At 2:25pm: [LON:CERP] Columbus Energy Resources Plc Ord 0.05p share price was +0.4p at 1.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
