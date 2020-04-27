StockMarketWire.com - Building products group Alumasc said its water management division would re-open its Burton Latimer and Halstead sites on a phased basis from Monday.
The decision came in response to customer requests and to fulfil recent orders placed.
Manufacturing could be operated in accordance with government guidelines on social distancing, the company said.
Its other two water management businesses, Rainclear and Gatic, had been trading as usual throughout the Covid-19 crisis.
Alumasc's house building products sites re-opened on 14 April, as previously announced.
The roofing division had remained open for business and 'received strong order intakes', it added.
At 2:46pm: [LON:ALU] Alumasc Group PLC share price was +12p at 81p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
