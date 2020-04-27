StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences said it had filed in the US a provisional patent application for a potential therapy for Covid-19.

The patent was for a combination of nanoparticle-Actinomycin D with anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody.

'The underlying invention concepts are based on the hypothesis that a combination of an antiviral drug controlling proliferation of Covid-19, with an anti-inflammatory agent suppressing a possible "Cytokine Storm" may provide immediate relief to severe cases of COVID-19 patients,' the company said.


At 2:58pm: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was +5p at 55p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com