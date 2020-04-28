StockMarketWire.com - Disease test kit supplier Omega Diagnostics said it had inked a supply agreement with Clinton Health Access Initiative.
The company said the objective of the agreement was to accelerate access to its HIV rapid tests in low-income, lower-middle income and upper-middle income countries as classified by the World Bank.
The agreement ran until 31 December 2021, during which time Clinton Health Access Initiative, with support from Unitaid3, would procure up to a maximum of 500,000 of Omega's Visitect CD4 advanced disease tests.
Within 14 days of signing the Agreement, it would place an initial purchase order for 100,000 tests with delivery dependent upon demand being confirmed by certain eligible countries.
'We expect demand to be confirmed by eligible countries later this quarter with shipment to follow thereafter,' Omega said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
