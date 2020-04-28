StockMarketWire.com - Simulation and training solutions provider SimiGon posted a full-year loss as its sales slipped.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December widened to $1.45m, compared to losses of $0.78m on-year. Revenue fell 3% to $4.88m.
SimiGon said there had not yet been a significant impact on its operations from the Covid-19 crisis.
'SimiGon made significant strides this year in delivering and winning innovative training programs,' chief executive Ami Vizer said.
'While this did not result in higher revenues for the period as compared to year 2018, the combination of contract wins and ongoing R&D efforts have created significant future growth potential and a return to profitability.'
'Though the overall impact of the coronavirus on the company's business is hard to assess at the moment, the company continues to position itself to deliver improved financial performance over the long term.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
