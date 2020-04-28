StockMarketWire.com - Boardgame maker Games Workshop warned on profit as the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to shutter the majority of its stores.
The company, however, said a small number of stores had re-opened in China, the Netherlands and Scandinavia as local social distancing measures were eased.
Pre-tax profit for the year through May was expected to be no less than £70m, down from £81m on-year.
Performance to the end of February was line with expectations, but since then had deteriorated as the company had to shutter its stores due to impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company also said it had struck an agreement with its lender to potentially boost liquidity if required.
'We have also agreed in principle with our bank, Santander, to secure an overdraft facility of £25m for a six month period with a potential six month extension, if required. This will be drawn, as needed, to meet operational cash flow requirements,' it said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: