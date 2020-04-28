StockMarketWire.com - Manufactured masonry products producer Forterra said it would resume manufacturing at one of its plants with a further two set to open in May after suspending operations last month amid the Covid-19 crisis.
'We will relight the kiln at one of our brick manufacturing facilities this week ready to restart production. We will also recommence production of hollowcore concrete flooring to service customer requirements,' the company said.
The update cam as housebuilders were reportedly set to begin a phased re-opening of building sites along with the reopening of many builders' merchants.
'The group expects to recommence production at two further facilities in May although due to existing inventory levels, it is currently anticipated that the majority of Forterra facilities will not resume manufacturing before the summer,' it added. 'Should demand increase at a faster rate than expected the Group retains full flexibility to reopen facilities sooner.'
At 8:31am: [LON:FORT] Forterra PLC share price was -4.5p at 234p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
