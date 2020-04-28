StockMarketWire.com - Beverage alcohol maker Diageo launched and priced a $2.5bn SEC-registered bond offering.
The offering consisted of $750m 1.375% fixed rate notes due 2025; $1bn 2.000% fixed rate notes due 2030; and $750m 2.125% fixed rate notes due 2032.
'Proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. The bond offering is scheduled to settle on 29 April 2020,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: