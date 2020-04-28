StockMarketWire.com - Gold and base metal focused miner Rockfire Resources said it had identified a new mineralisation area following rock sampling in Australia's Queensland state.
The company said results from its January 2020 rock sampling programme had identified a gold-copper-nickel-cobalt-platinum-palladium anomaly located only two kilometers north of its Plateau deposit.
The new anomaly, named 'Split Rock', was likely to enhance the prospectivity of the immediate vicinity of Plateau,' Rockfire said.
Split Rock shared access tracks with Plateau, enabling minimal mobilisation of rigs between the two prospects, it added.
At 8:47am: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.05p at 0.93p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: