StockMarketWire.com - Payments group Universe said it would post an expected rise in 2019 earnings but anticipated possible order delays this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December 2019 was seen rising to £3.9m, up from £2.6m on-year.
Revenue was expected to climb to £22.4m, up from £19.9m.
Universe said all its customers were retailers of vital supplies, being food, drink and fuel.
'We have no exposure to retailers of any other goods,' it said. 'Nevertheless, because of the current market disruptions, the group is prudently assuming that some non-critical work planned for customers in this financial year will be delayed by them until the crisis passes, quite possibly for a period lasting into next year.'
At 8:54am: [LON:UNG] Universe Group PLC share price was +0.65p at 3.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
