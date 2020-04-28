StockMarketWire.com - Coca-Cola HBC, a bottler for the Coca-Cola company, deferred its dividend, citing 'significant' uncertainty from the Covid-19 pandemic following a reduction in first-quarter revenue on lower volumes.
In an effort to conserve cash, the company said it would defer its consideration of the 2020 first-half dividend until visibility had improved.
Comparable volume fell 4.0% reflecting challenging comparables, some customer disruption as a result of the company’s planned pricing strategy and the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across its markets, the company said.
The company reported ongoing volatility in both channels - AFH and home with total volume declines in the range of about 20% to 40% across its markets in the fuve weeks ending 17 April.
Revenue per unit case, however, was up 1.5% and benefited from favourable price and promotions offset by negative channel & pack mix, particularly in March.
At 9:03am: [LON:CCH] CocaCola Hbc AG share price was +1p at 2019p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
