StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Watchstone said it had been informed by the UK's Serious Fraud Office that it would not be prosecuted for criminal offences.
The company formally known as Quindell said an underlying investigation by the SFO into its accounting practices remained ongoing.
At 9:04am: [LON:WTG] Watchstone Group Plc share price was +7.75p at 151.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
