StockMarketWire.com - Business consultancy group The Panoply said while it expected its revenue in the first half of the 2021 financial year to rise, it would was not planning to pay any dividends for the financial year just gone by.
Adjusted operating earnings and revenue for the year through March 2020 were both expected meet market expectations, with revenue in the second half of about £18m, up from £13m on-year.
The company said it was working with a number of clients on the Covid-19 emergency response, including Camden Council and the NHS.
'The majority of revenues are generated from existing client relationships and the group continues to win business currently scheduled for completion in the balance of the year,' Panoply said.
'In the first half of FY2021 the group anticipates revenues to exceed the prior period and for the business to remain profitable and cash generative.'
'Whilst the increase in public sector work is expected to more than mitigate the softening in demand from clients in other sectors, given the nature of public sector work the group expects margins to be somewhat lower than previously.'
'The board recognises the importance of dividend income to shareholders but, in light of the current uncertainty, is not intending to pay a dividend for FY20 and is currently reviewing when to commence dividend payments.'
At 9:17am: [LON:TPX] share price was +0.5p at 47.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
