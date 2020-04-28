StockMarketWire.com - Space management software provider SmartSpace Software said its SwipedOn subsidiary was signing up more customers in New Zealand amid government moves to ease lockdown measures.
The company noted that as part of New Zealand's decision to move to level three lockdowns, back from level four, it has asked businesses to have systems in place to record and track visitor data.
'For SwipedOn, this creates further opportunities as we assist customers and their workplaces to fulfil their obligations under these new directives,' SmartSpace Software said.
'Since the end of last week, there has been a noticeable increase in new customer enquiries, trials and customer sign-ups in New Zealand.'
'We have also seen similar interest from Australia, another region that is expected to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming weeks.'
At 9:22am: [LON:SMRT] Smartspace Software Plc Ord Shs 10p share price was +4p at 30.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
