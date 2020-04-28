StockMarketWire.com - ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments said it does expect any shortfall on its loans, and said it was continuing to explore attractive new lending opportunities.
'The company has a satisfactory equity cushion on all of its investments and does not expect any shortfall in either total interest receipts during the term of each loan, or to capital repayments by loan maturity,' Longbow Senior said.
As of 27 April 2020, the company had cash of approximately £15m and undrawn credit facilities of £25m, giving total available liquidity of approximately £40m.
The majority of its investments were secured by properties or portfolios backed by highly diversified cashflows from commercial and residential tenants, with three of the investments secured by operational assets or were in sectors which had been adversely affected by the ongoing UK lockdown, the company said.
These investments accounted for approximately 45% of quarterly interest payments in aggregate.
In these cases the company said it had chosen to defer or capitalise the interest payments due in order to assist the underlying borrowers with working capital management during the lockdown period. 'The investment adviser has seen a noticeable increase in pipeline enquiries over the past two weeks, and on a cautious basis is continuing to explore attractive new lending opportunities in line with the company's investment parameters,' it added.
At 9:28am: [LON:LBOW] LCGLongbow Inv share price was +1p at 69p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
