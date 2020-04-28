StockMarketWire.com - Legal-sector focused marketing company NAHL booked a fall in annual profit owing to weakness in its personal injury and residential property divisions.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December dropped to £2.2m, down from £9.8m on-year, even as revenue rose 4.8% to £51.3m.
NAHL said the loss was underpinned by exceptional costs in personal injury and an impairment charge in the residential property division.
The company had already decided earlier in the year to suspend its dividend to cut debt.
'2019 was a challenging year for the group, exacerbated by a competitive and volatile market backdrop affecting our residential property and personal injury businesses,' chief executive Russell Atkinson said.
'Despite this, our critical care division again enjoyed another strong year and we continued to make progress in implementing the necessary strategic changes to better position our business for long-term growth.'
NAHL said it was 'facing a major economic challenge' from the Covid-19 crisis, which had the potential to 'severely disrupt demand for our offerings, erode confidence in our markets and create ongoing issues with delivering service'.
At 9:32am: [LON:NAH] Nahl Group share price was +1.55p at 38.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: