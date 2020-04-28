StockMarketWire.com - UK Oil & Gas said it had raised £1.28m from a share placing to fund cost mitigation efforts intended to help it weather the current slump in oil prices.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.2p each, representing a 38% discount to their closing price on Monday of 0.32p.
At 9:43am: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was -0.1p at 0.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
