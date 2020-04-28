StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said it was in the final stages of establishing a UK production line at the company's facilities in Penarth, South Wales, to produce 12,500 sample collection tubes a day.
The announcement came a day after the company reported a 'significant' increase in manufacturing demand for its PrimeStore MTM sample collection device due to Covid-19.
PrimeStore MTM sample collection device, designed in 2006, deactivated viruses, bacteria, fungi and mycobacterium tuberculosis allowing safe sample handling and transport, greatly reducing risk of infection.
'In the case of Covid-19, by inactivating the virus testing can now take place outside of containment facilities opening up capacity in more testing laboratories,' the company said.
'The company expects to ship first products from the new production line in Penarth in mid-May, if not sooner,' it added. 'Following the successful establishment of the production line in Wales, the company will look to increase manufacturing capacity for the PrimeStore MTM device further, via its two sites in Germany.'
At 9:52am: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was +1.9p at 38.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
