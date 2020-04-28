StockMarketWire.com - UK food producer Cranswick said it would delay its preliminary results by nearly three months following guidance from UK financial authorities.
Results for the year ended 31 March, would be released on 23 June, instead of the previously announced date of 19 May 2020, the company said.
At 10:00am: [LON:CWK] Cranswick PLC share price was +27p at 3829p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: