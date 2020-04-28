StockMarketWire.com - Online property portal Rightmove said it had received confirmation that it was eligible to access the UK government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility.
The company said it had not yet issued any commercial paper under the scheme.
'The combination of our current cash balance, our committed revolving credit facility, which we have extended by a year to February 2022, and access to the CCFF will, in our view, provide Rightmove with sufficient liquidity and leave us well positioned to return to growth as markets normalise,' it added.
At 1:09pm: [LON:RMV] Rightmove PLC share price was +11.45p at 482.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: